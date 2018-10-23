Ginza Sushi & Ramen brings signature rolls, ramen and poke bowls to Pennsport

A modern Japanese seafood restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Ginza Sushi & Ramen, the newcomer is located at 1100 S. Front St. in Pennsport.
This BYOB spot offers locally sourced fare and comes from the owners of Bubblefish in Chinatown. Look for sushi, poke and ramen plus noodle and rice bowls. Try the bluefin toro roll with asparagus, cucumber and lime, topped with caviar; the black garlic tonkotsu ramen; and appetizers like the hamachi jalapeno carpaccio.
The fresh arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Wakala J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 14, wrote, "The service is very nice, flexible and prompt, but not stressful. If you are on your lunch break, they will take care of you fast, but if you need to take your time or you need to catch up with your dinner mate, they will adapt to your night's plan."
Yelper Ted Z. added, "Assorted cuisines from sushi to tempura to ramen and udon. Everything was delicious, especially the rainbow roll and deluxe seafood udon soup."
Head on over to check it out: Ginza Sushi & Ramen is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
