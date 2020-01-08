Food & Drink

Girl Scout Cookies on the way to Philly to kick off season

MIQUON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There's a special delivery Wednesday for all of you with a sweet tooth in the Philadelphia area.

Truckloads of Girl Scout Cookies are on their way to Camp Shelly Ridge in Miquon, Montgomery County.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania troops will start selling the cookies next week on January 16.

This year's inventory features a new cookie: Lemon-Ups, decorated with baked-in messages of motivation.

The cookie season runs until March 8.
