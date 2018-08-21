Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen now open in Old City

A fresh beer bar and New American spot, offering draft beer, sandwiches and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Old City, called Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen, is located at 126 Chestnut St.
On tap, expect to find a revolving selection of 36 domestic and international craft beers, like the seasonal JW Lees Lagavulin cask harvest ale, pale ale from Oxbow Farmhouse, and the Highway Manor SayJohn saison. (You can view the beer menu here.)
Menu offerings include savory dishes like pork sliders with chamomile rub, pickled tomato and manchego; the Farmer's Pot Pie with seasonal veggies, braised greens and a flake crust; and grilled octopus with blistered shishitos, pickled veggies, olives and potatoes. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar and eatery is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Daniel B., who was among the first Yelpers to review it on Aug. 14, wrote, "Great new place to fill your beer craving. A beautiful bar, plus many comfy tables you can disappear into. Thirty-six beers on tap to peruse and choose from, selected by a 10-year bar veteran."
"Favorite Philly spot!" added Yelper Tracy A. "Elevated American pub classics are delicious, fantastic drinks, welcoming and attentive service, and social/fun atmosphere."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday, 11:45 a.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday-Friday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.
