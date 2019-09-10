WATCH
Food & Drink
K'Far is a new Israeli restaurant from the team behind Zahav
WPVI
By Natalie Jason
After winning the James Beard Award for Best Restaurant in America 2019, you would think the team behind
Zahav
would be resting on their laurels. Nope!
They've been working around the clock to open their newest spot, an all-day cafe and bakery named after co-owner Michael Solomonov's hometown in Israel!
K'Far Cafe
|
Instagram
110 S. 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-800-7200
