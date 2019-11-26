EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5720106" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Google reveals most searched Thanksgiving side dishes for every state

We all know Thanksgiving is just as much about the sides as it is the turkey and according to Google, what sides you like depends on where you live.The most searched side dish in Pennsylvania and New Jersey is stuffing.And those in Delaware Google for sweet potatoes the most.While most states are searching for more traditional sides like mashed potatoes, green beans, casseroles and butternut squash, there are some other trending searches as well.The southeastern United States searched for dressing the most and stuffed mushrooms is trending in Ohio.In Texas, the most searched side dish ahead of Thanksgiving is fruit salad and in North Dakota, they are searching for Keto soup.New Hampshire is searching for Brussels Sprouts the most and mac and cheese is trending in California, Michigan and Maryland.