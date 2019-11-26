Food & Drink

Google reveals most searched Thanksgiving side dishes for every state

We all know Thanksgiving is just as much about the sides as it is the turkey and according to Google, what sides you like depends on where you live.

EMBED More News Videos

Google reveals most searched Thanksgiving side dishes for every state



The most searched side dish in Pennsylvania and New Jersey is stuffing.

And those in Delaware Google for sweet potatoes the most.



While most states are searching for more traditional sides like mashed potatoes, green beans, casseroles and butternut squash, there are some other trending searches as well.

The southeastern United States searched for dressing the most and stuffed mushrooms is trending in Ohio.

In Texas, the most searched side dish ahead of Thanksgiving is fruit salad and in North Dakota, they are searching for Keto soup.

New Hampshire is searching for Brussels Sprouts the most and mac and cheese is trending in California, Michigan and Maryland.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholiday recipesfoodthanksgivinggoogletrendingcookinghome cook
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A.C. Moore to close all of its stores
Troubleshooters investigation reveals hole in state system that tracks sex offenders
Ex-boyfriend charged in shooting death of Lower Moreland woman
White House lockdown lifted, Capitol evacuation canceled after airspace violation
Driver rescued from overturned car on Route 130
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunshine, Even Warmer Today
Koala dies one week after video of rescue from Australia wildfire
Neshaminy HS can keep 'Redskins' name, must remove offensive logos and educate students
Joel Embiid held scoreless for 1st time in career as Raptors beat 76ers 101-96
Pa. on verge of extending time for abuse charges
More TOP STORIES News