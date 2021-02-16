Wawa rolls out burgers chainwide as part of new dinner menu

Wawa is rolling out burgers at all of its 900-plus locations as the first item as part of the convenience retailer's new dinner menu.
"Wawa is excited to launch our new dinner platform in 2021 with the burger becoming the first dinner item to roll out across all stores," Mike Sherlock, Wawa's Chief Product Marketing Officer, said in statement. "Burger festivities are designed to give customers a taste of the new product and drive excitement for a new line of fresh, quality and convenient options at dinner time."
The menu item is already a customer favorite in places where the burgers had a trial run.
In fact, they are the top-selling item at Wawa's new drive-thru locations in Falls Township, Pennsylvania and Westampton, New Jersey.
Wawa is also giving customers a chance to win a year's supply of burger through an online contest.
A custom Wawa burger-mobile will make appearances at Wawa's upcoming grand openings. The first stop is scheduled at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the new location at 308 Highway 35, Eatontown, NJ, 07724.
The all-natural Angus burgers will be available at all 920 stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.