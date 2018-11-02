Greatest thing since sliced bread: 3 spots to celebrate National Sandwich Day in Lancaster

To help get you on the bandwagon, we've rounded up Lancaster's top sandwich joints, using both Yelp data and our own methodology.
And remember, there's no rule that says you can only eat one sandwich a day.
1. Cafe One Eight
Photo: anjali a./Yelp
Topping the list is Cafe One Eight. Located at 18 W. Orange St., the breakfast and lunch cafe is the highest rated sandwich spot in Lancaster, boasting 4.5 stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp.
In the heart of historic downtown Lancaster, the coffee house offers a small, seasonal selection of sweet and savory breakfast plates, sandwiches, wraps, salads and soup.
Yelpers are raving about the Gotham sandwich, stuffed with chicken breast, provolone cheese, basil pesto and roasted red pepper on ciabatta bread; and the Plymouth, a stuffed turkey sandwich with avocado, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing on ciabatta bread.
2. Sugar Bowl
Photo: kristof T./Yelp
Chestnut Hill's Sugar Bowl, located at 601 W. Lemon St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and sandwiches four stars out of 14 reviews.
You can expect to find a variety of sandwich options, including cheesesteaks, hoagies, Parmesan sandwiches and wraps. Other menu offerings include pizza, wings and salads.
Wash it all down with your choice of milkshake, which includes flavors like chocolate, mint chocolate chip, strawberry, peanut butter and more.
Yelper Parker N. wrote, "The strombolis are generous portions and delicious. I've never gotten better customer service than at this little hole-in-the-wall place on Nevin and Lemon."
3. Speed's Sandwich Shop
Photo: Chad W./Yelp
Speed's Sandwich Shop is another go-to, with four stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 318 E. King St. to see for yourself.
Philly-style cheesesteaks, subs, burgers and chicken patty sandwiches fill the menu at Speed's Sandwich Shop. Pair your sandwich with a side such as mac and cheese or breaded cauliflower bites.
Yelper Erin D. wrote, "Just your classic sub shop serving up delicious food. The cheesesteak is definitely in the top three for Lancaster City. The wiz portion is on point and the meat is seasoned wonderfully."