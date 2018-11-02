Greatest thing since sliced bread: 4 spots to celebrate National Sandwich Day in Philadelphia

To help get you on the bandwagon, we've rounded up Philadelphia's top sandwich joints, using both Yelp data and our own methodology.
And remember, there's no rule that says you can only eat one sandwich a day.
1. Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies
Photo: Stuart T./Yelp
Topping the list is Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies. Located at 600 Wendover St. in Roxborough, it is the most popular sandwich spot in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,652 reviews on Yelp.
Dalessandro's, which has been around for more than half a century, offers a wide selection of rib-eye and chicken cheesesteaks, hoagies, Angus beef burgers, salads and beer offerings. Look for the Buffalo chicken cheesesteak with American and blue cheese drizzled with hot sauce.
Yelper Jean J. wrote, "The cheesesteaks were giant, and I definitely could not finish it in one go. They pack it full of meat and deliciousness."
2. John's Roast Pork
Photo: john k./Yelp
Next up is South Philly's John's Roast Pork, situated at 14 E. Snyder Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 1,180 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score sandwiches and cheesesteaks has proven to be a local favorite.
With more than 50 years under its belt, John's Roast Pork not only boasts a wide selection of sandwiches from hoagies to cheesesteaks, but a number of accolades. Its specialty hot roast pork sandwich is the 2006 winner of the James Beard Foundation award for culinary excellence, according to its website.
Yelper Andrea R. wrote, "Known for their garlicky, juicy roast pork, it was dripping with juice and packed with the most amazing flavors. The meat was tender and perfectly marinated."
3. Dutch Eating Place
Photo: Tina T./Yelp
Center City's Dutch Eating Place, located at 1136 Arch St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and lunch spot 4.5 stars out of 635 reviews. Located in the heart of the Reading Terminal Market, Dutch Eating Place offers a wide selection of breakfast and lunch fare.
Breakfast means apple cinnamon French toast or a build-your-own egg sandwich. For lunch, look for the grilled Reuben with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing or a homemade chili soup.
Alex L. wrote, "The line was fast, the service was friendly and everything I ate was fresh. Nothing like some fresh, made-from-scratch food to start your day."
4. Paesano's Philly Style
Photo: Robert G./Yelp
Paesano's Philly Style, a spot to score sandwiches, salads and hot dogs in Northern Liberties, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 609 Yelp reviews. Head over to 148 W. Girard Ave. to see for yourself.
At Paesano's, the tagline is, "Sandwiches with Italian inspiration." And you can count on its menu to offer just that.
Look for the Porchetta, a stuffed pork belly sandwich with provolone, mustard fennel, garlic aioli and arugula; or the more adventurous Liveracce made of fried chicken livers, spicy orange glaze, Gorgonzola and spicy salami.
The Italian spot also offers plant-based menu items and gluten-free bread.