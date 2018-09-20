FOOD & DRINK

Ground beef products recalled over E. coli concerns after 17 reported cases of illness and 1 death

EMBED </>More Videos

Over 132,000 pounds of beef being recalled nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a recall for more than 132,000 pounds of ground beef products over E. coli concerns.

The products manufactured by Cargill Meat Solutions were made from the chuck portion of the carcass and may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O26.

The items were produced and packed on June 21. They were shipped to stores nationwide.

You can view the list of recalled products here.

According to the USDA, the recalled products have the establishment number "EST. 86R" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Health officials say they were notified about an investigation into E. coli 026 illnesses on Aug. 16 and determined that the raw ground beef was the likely source.

Seventeen illnesses and one death were identified from July 5 to July 25.

If you have any of the affected products, the USDA is urging you not to eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.
E. coli is known to cause stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

Symptoms usually resolve within a week, however some people can develop life-threatening conditions.

Infections can develop as soon as one day after infection and as late as 10 days. Most people begin to fall ill within three to four days.

For more information about the recall, go to the USDA website.

EMBED More News Videos

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness.



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldbeefproduct recallsrecallillness
FOOD & DRINK
Mickey Mouse Oreos are coming soon
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Square 1682's Red Snapper with corn and tomato salad
New eatery Maliwan brings Thai and Laotian food to South Philly
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant comes to Center City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chester Co. murder suspect dead, troopers fired shots after crash
POLICE RADIO CALLS: Manhunt of Chester Co. murder suspect ends
Officials: 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid center
N.J. dentist arrested after camera found in restroom
Analyst, ex-'Black-ish writer,' who fed fmr. Eagle tips pleads guilty
Dog the Bounty Hunter joining search for Pa. fugitive
Teen sought in Somerton sex assault of 13-year-old girl
Arrest made in fatal stabbing of jogger in Washington, DC
Show More
Margate residents concerned over possible high-rises near Lucy
AccuWeather: Some Sunny Breaks, Not As Warm Today
Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose in South Jersey
New Jersey man says FanDuel owes him $82K
Police kill gunman who shot 4 in Pennsylvania court lobby
More News