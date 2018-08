Guy Fieri's Chophouse, Los Amigos and four more great dining options in AC

Atlantic City Restaurant Roundup

You may think of Atlantic City as a place to gamble, but the city has a thriving restaurant scene.1926 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401777 Harrah's Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 084011900 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 084011133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 084012831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 084013108 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.