FYI PHILLY

Guy Fieri's Chophouse, Los Amigos and four more great dining options in AC

EMBED </>More Videos

We roundup some great choices for Atlantic City restaurants.

Atlantic City Restaurant Roundup
You may think of Atlantic City as a place to gamble, but the city has a thriving restaurant scene.
Los Amigos | Facebook
1926 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Martorano's at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City | Facebook
777 Harrah's Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Guy Fieri's Chophouse at Bally's AC | Facebook
1900 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Gallagher's Steak House | Facebook
1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Okatshe at the Tropicana | Facebook
2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Girasole Ristorante | Facebook
3108 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
foodFYI Phillyfyi foodAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FYI PHILLY
2018 Best of Philly | FYI Philly
Ford Go Further presents: Things to do at Musikfest in between shows
Watch FYI Philly: A final summer checklist of things to do and places to eat
Hot dog bonanza and pies of all shapes and sizes | FYI Philly
Philly's best hot dogs? Start with these six spots | FYI Philly
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
New restaurant The Palace of Indian debuts in Passyunk Square
Free pretzel to celebrate Philly Pretzel Factory's 20th anniversary
Heart surgeon celebrates birthday with blood-pumping heart cake
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
Explore these 3 new Old City businesses
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Victim killed in Newark, Delaware crash identified
14-year-old boy, man shot in North Philadelphia
Junkyard fire in Frankford impacts SEPTA, Amtrak service
Man jumps from window to escape intruders in NE Philadelphia
2 firefighters injured battling Camden Co. fire
Show More
Pope on sex abuse: "We showed no care for the little ones"
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
AccuWeather: Dry, Nicer Today
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to N.C. school
Gretchen Carlson: Miss America's claims cost pageant $75K
More News