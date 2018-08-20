Guy Fieri's Chophouse, Los Amigos and four more great dining options in AC

Atlantic City Restaurant Roundup
You may think of Atlantic City as a place to gamble, but the city has a thriving restaurant scene.
Los Amigos | Facebook
1926 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Martorano's at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City | Facebook
777 Harrah's Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Guy Fieri's Chophouse at Bally's AC | Facebook
1900 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Gallagher's Steak House | Facebook
1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Okatshe at the Tropicana | Facebook
2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Girasole Ristorante | Facebook
3108 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
----------
