FYI Philly

Hardena thinks outside the box "Not Pizza" Indonesian feast

By Bethany Owings
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The owners of a James Beard-nominated Hardena in South Philadelphia don't serve pizza, but their latest offer was definitely inspired by it.

Hardena opened in 2001 and is known for its authentic Indonesian cuisine, with recipes passed down through the generations. It's a small gem on a tiny South Philadelphia street, and business was hammered by COVID-19.

To regain their slice of the economic pie took some thinking outside the box.

So the family came up with "It's Not Pizza," mostly all of their food packed in a pizza box that's lined with banana leaves and a large rice mound in the middle.

Find Indonesian favorites like beef rendang, coconut collard greens and sate, tempeh and tofu.

For the full Indonesian experience, eat it just like you would pizza, with your hands. Traditionally, as you may know, Indonesians like to eat with their hands.


Hardena| Instagram
1754 South Hicks Street #2217, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145

For "Not Pizza," you have to book a slot as they do sell out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksouth philadelphiafyi south philaddelphiafyi phillybe localish philadelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly Jan. 17 episode: Outdoor dining in Philly gets sweet upgrades; Philly does Pizza
#TakeOutPhilly seeks to send lifeline to struggling restaurants
Best places for outdoor dining in the winter of COVID-19
Ghost kitchens are becoming a staple of Philadelphia dining
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. and Philly officials expand COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Possible mistaken identity in Poconos shootings; 5 arrested
The long, painful road that brought Biden to Oval Office
Elderly man beaten, gagged inside home has died
President-elect Biden gives emotional goodbye to Delaware
Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi's laptop arrested
Trump releases pre-taped farewell address on last full day in office
Show More
Instagram influencer found dead in Houston was strangled, autopsy says
Biden arrives in DC for inauguration with big plans, big problems
Philadelphia girl reported missing in Amber Alert found safe
Mega Millions jackpot at $865M for winning numbers drawing tonight
McConnell: Trump 'provoked' Capitol siege, mob 'fed lies'
More TOP STORIES News