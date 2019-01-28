Harrisburg's 3 best spots to score budget-friendly Mexican eats

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around Harrisburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Tacos Mi Tierra
Photo: Elizabeth a./Yelp
Topping the list is Tacos Mi Tierra. Located at 1416 Derry St., the Mexican spot is the highest rated budget-friendly Mexican restaurant in Harrisburg, boasting 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp.
A wide variety of sauces and salsas is available at the sauce bar. Popular dishes include menudo and bistec ranchero, as well as various types of tacos, quesadillas and burritos.
Yelper Jen C. wrote, "This was the best Mexican food I've had in years, maybe the best burrito I've ever had. The chicken and the rice in the chicken burrito were incredible. Salsas were delicious."
2. Tres Hermanos
Photo: cesar a./Yelp
Next up is Tres Hermanos, situated at 712 S. Cameron St. With four stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option. It also has a Mount Joy location.
This spot offers all the standard Mexican fare, in addition to house specialties, like mole poblano and chili relleno, stuffed with cheese and served with rice and beans. A grocery area allows you to purchase items to take home.
Larry H. said, "This was a great experience. Not only was the food excellent, but the entire staff was very friendly and helpful. The store is amazing with probably the best selection of food imaginable."
3. Santa Fe Taco Factory
Photo: joani s./Yelp
Downtown Harrisburg's Santa Fe Taco Factory, located at 218 Strawberry Square, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Mexican spot four stars out of 14 reviews.
Start with some chips and dips, including guacamole, salsa or queso. Try the beef taco salad in a taco bowl with rice, topped with cheese, shredded lettuce and black olives. Or try the chorizo hard-shell tacos, a favorite.
Lindsey S. wrote, "Santa Fe is favorite lunch spot on Strawberry Square by far. The variety of choices alone is worth mentioning, but when you throw in both the quality of food and the people that run the show, this place blows all expectations out of the water."