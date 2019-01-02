Harrisburg's top 5 spots to score sandwiches on a budget

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich spots in Harrisburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Jackson House
Photo: tanya y./Yelp
Topping the list is Jackson House. Located at 1004 N. Sixth St. in Midtown, the spot to score sandwiches and burgers is the highest rated low-priced sandwich spot in Harrisburg, boasting 4.5 stars out of 178 reviews on Yelp.
Awarded best burgers by Harrisburg Magazine in 2018, Jackson House is known for its burgers and Philadelphia-style hoagies and cheesesteaks.
It offers cheesesteaks with Cheese Whiz, as well as with different cheeses and toppings. Also, look for New York deli-style overstuffed sandwiches, triple decker club sandwiches and Philadelphia specialty hoagies, like the Mario D'Agostino Bada Boom with cappocollo, coteghino, genoa, prosciuttino, sharp provolone and homemade pepper shooters. (Click here for a sample of the menu.)
Take not that it's only open Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Yelper Gabe G. wrote, "The Jackson House makes the best cheesesteaks, hoagies and burgers around. It probably helps that they use the best ingredients. They use fresh rolls and Italian meats, both from Philly."
2. Philadelphia Steaks & Hoagies
Photo: mark r./Yelp
Next up is downtown's Philadelphia Steaks & Hoagies, situated at 23 N. Fourth St. With 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score sandwiches and cheesesteaks has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.
This spot offers cheesesteaks, with instructions on how to order them: pick between steak or chicken, small or large, a cheese, with or without onions and, lastly, any extras. There are also subs, salads, fries and onion rings.
One note, it's only open Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Jake E., who reviewed it on Nov. 19, said, "Of all the cheesesteaks I've had in Pennsylvania, Philly included, Philadelphia Steaks & Hoagies in Harrisburg is by far my favorite. The soft roll and Cheese Whiz go so well with the high quality steak that this restaurant provides. It's by far my favorite place to grab lunch in Harrisburg."
3. Mother's Subs
Photo: matt n./Yelp
Uptown's Mother's Subs, located at 2101 N. Second St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive deli, which offers sandwiches and more, four stars out of 31 reviews.
With three different locations, Mother's Subs has a menu full of cold and hot subs, cheesesteaks and salads. In addition, there are combo subs that combine multiple deli meats and cheeses, such as the turkey, roast beef, bacon and cheese. All sandwiches come in two sizes, half (10 inches) and whole (20 inches). (To review the entire menu, click here.)
Will Z. said, "Excellent meats and bread. Great customer service and clean as well. Easily accessible and lots of parking."
4. Ciervo's
Photo: k e./Yelp
Ciervo's, a spot to score pizza and sandwiches in Midtown, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 28 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1435 N. Second St. to see for yourself.
The restaurant serves pizza with traditional toppings and specialty pies. Diners can opt for the Pollo Piccante with buffalo chicken, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and blue cheese. There are also hot and cold subs, burgers, salad and pasta on the menu.
H Hugh M. wrote, "The best sandwiches in town. Very friendly people--the pizza slices are excellent, but the whole pies tend to have soft crust."
5. Grilled Cheese Plus
Photo: patrick b./Yelp
Last but not least, there's Grilled Cheese Plus, a downtown favorite with four stars out of 21 reviews. Stop by 405 Walnut St. to hit up the New American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, the next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.
This restaurant offers create-your-own grilled cheese sandwiches with options to add meat, vegetables, sauce or even a beef patty. On the menu, there are also nearly 40 breakfast, specialty and sweet sandwiches. Look for the Early Riser with a fried egg, smoked bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese and buffalo sauce; or the Patzini, which includes double pepper jack cheese, pepperoni, spicy ham and pizza sauce.
Yelper Kathleen W. said, "Grilled Cheese Plus is hands down my favorite lunch spot in downtown Harrisburg! They offer a huge variety of cheeses and add-ons. They have a menu of recommended sandwiches, or you can build your own."