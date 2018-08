Health-focused eatery Muscle Maker Grill debuts in Center City

There's a new fast-casual eatery, offering meal plans and healthy alternatives to fast food, in Center City. Called Muscle Maker Grill , the new addition is located at 1115 Walnut St.Established in 1995, the business has locations across the country. On its website , the chain says it seeks to provide "healthier versions of mainstream, favorite dishes that taste great."The menu includes organic, vegetarian, gluten-free and low-carbohydrate options. Look for salads like the Asian sesame ginger with chicken and the Lean and Mean Cheeseburger (beef burger atop romaine lettuce with reduced-fat cheddar cheese and fat-free hickory barbecue dressing). Sandwiches, wraps, pasta, flatbreads and bowls of turkey chili and teriyaki stir-fry round out the menu.Meal plans featuring the grill's items are available for purchase and are customizable.With just one review on Yelp thus far, the business currently has a five-star rating.Frankie Y., who reviewed the grill on June 13, said, "This place is amazing! Just opened a few weeks ago and everything is fresh, tasty and healthy for you. Highly recommended!"Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Muscle Maker Grill is open from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.