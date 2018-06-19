FOOD & DRINK

Health-focused eatery Muscle Maker Grill debuts in Center City

Photo: Muscle Maker Grill/Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a new fast-casual eatery, offering meal plans and healthy alternatives to fast food, in Center City. Called Muscle Maker Grill, the new addition is located at 1115 Walnut St.

Established in 1995, the business has locations across the country. On its website, the chain says it seeks to provide "healthier versions of mainstream, favorite dishes that taste great."

The menu includes organic, vegetarian, gluten-free and low-carbohydrate options. Look for salads like the Asian sesame ginger with chicken and the Lean and Mean Cheeseburger (beef burger atop romaine lettuce with reduced-fat cheddar cheese and fat-free hickory barbecue dressing). Sandwiches, wraps, pasta, flatbreads and bowls of turkey chili and teriyaki stir-fry round out the menu.

Meal plans featuring the grill's items are available for purchase and are customizable.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, the business currently has a five-star rating.

Frankie Y., who reviewed the grill on June 13, said, "This place is amazing! Just opened a few weeks ago and everything is fresh, tasty and healthy for you. Highly recommended!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Muscle Maker Grill is open from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
