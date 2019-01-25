U.S. & WORLD

Heinz giving away 'caviar ketchup' on their Twitter page

If you have ever found yourself at a super fancy restaurant just wishing you could ask for ketchup, but were too embarrassed to ask, we may have just the thing for you.

Caviar from the icons of ketchup: Heinz.

But instead of fish eggs, this caviar is made up of tiny pearls of tomato paste.

The little ketchup balls are apparently perfect for classing up your burger and making your french fries look like a luxury.

The good news? The limited edition delicacy is out just in time for Valentine's Day.

The bad news? It's not technically for sale.

Heinz is giving away 150 bottles on their Twitter page from now until the 28th.

