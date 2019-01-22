FOOD & DRINK

Here are Harrisburg's 3 top French spots

Photo: Bon Appetit Crêperie/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for French fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top French spots around Harrisburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Au Bon Lieu



Photo: D E./Yelp

Topping the list is Au Bon Lieu. Located at 1 N. Third St. downtown, the creperie and French spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the highest rated French restaurant in Harrisburg, boasting 4.5 stars out of 270 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Anne L. wrote, "Amazing breakfast or dessert place. The crepes are like in France. Such a cute spot with romantic music playing. First time in Harrisburg and I feel like I was whisked away from Pennsylvania to Paris on this cold day while watching the Harrisburg marathon!"

2. Rubicon



Photo: mel p./Yelp

Next up is Capitol District's Rubicon, situated at 270 North St. With four stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and French spot, serving salads and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Bree H. said, "This place is amazing. If you have not eaten an entree here, you must go. I've had the salmon, charcuterie board, the Rubicon special and wine. The food cannot be beat. The staff has been attentive and knowledgeable. A must."

3. Bon Appetit Creperie



Photo: veronica w./Yelp

Midtown's Bon Appetit Creperie, located at 1426 N. Third St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the creperie 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews.

Souad C. wrote, "By far the best crepes in town. And made with love. Fresh ingredients and a super chic atmosphere. The owners are awesome and brought back their own culture in the menu."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
FYI Philly: Philly's best pierogies, mac n' cheese and hoagies
Explore the 3 top spots in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood
Philadelphia's top 5 wine bars, ranked
Oreo releases The Most Stuf cookie
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
DA investigating 'hired muscle' at Mariner East pipelines
Halladay voted into Hall of Fame
Phillies react to Halladay's election into hall of fame
Underground explosion reported in Feltonville
Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral
AccuWeather: Partly Cloudy And Cold
Mother's boyfriend arrested after 7-year-old boy found dead in NJ
Egg Harbor Township building erupts in flames
Show More
DA looks to close gentleman's club after weekend shooting
Mom pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed son, 8
New bill proposes testing all Pa. kids for lead
Work underway to free burned building from layer of ice
DA: New Mumia Abu-Jamal files show no sign of judge conflict
More News