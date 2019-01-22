Here are Harrisburg's 3 top French spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top French spots around Harrisburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Au Bon Lieu
Photo: D E./Yelp
Topping the list is Au Bon Lieu. Located at 1 N. Third St. downtown, the creperie and French spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the highest rated French restaurant in Harrisburg, boasting 4.5 stars out of 270 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Anne L. wrote, "Amazing breakfast or dessert place. The crepes are like in France. Such a cute spot with romantic music playing. First time in Harrisburg and I feel like I was whisked away from Pennsylvania to Paris on this cold day while watching the Harrisburg marathon!"
2. Rubicon
Photo: mel p./Yelp
Next up is Capitol District's Rubicon, situated at 270 North St. With four stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and French spot, serving salads and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
Bree H. said, "This place is amazing. If you have not eaten an entree here, you must go. I've had the salmon, charcuterie board, the Rubicon special and wine. The food cannot be beat. The staff has been attentive and knowledgeable. A must."
3. Bon Appetit Creperie
Photo: veronica w./Yelp
Midtown's Bon Appetit Creperie, located at 1426 N. Third St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the creperie 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews.
Souad C. wrote, "By far the best crepes in town. And made with love. Fresh ingredients and a super chic atmosphere. The owners are awesome and brought back their own culture in the menu."