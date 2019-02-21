Here are Harrisburg's top 3 Southeast Asian spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southeast Asian spots around Harrisburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Bangkok 56 Thai Cuisine
Photo: nika b./Yelp
Topping the list is Bangkok 56 Thai Cuisine. Located at 1917 Paxton St. in South Harrisburg, the Thai spot is the highest rated Southeast Asian restaurant in Harrisburg, boasting four stars out of 247 reviews on Yelp.
2. Kanlaya Thai Restaurant
Photo: david t./Yelp
Next up is South Harrisburg's Kanlaya Thai Restaurant, situated at 1030 S. 13th St. With four stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp, the Thai spot, which offers juice and smoothies and bubble tea, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Garden Vietnamese Restaurant
Photo: david t./Yelp
Midtown's Garden Vietnamese Restaurant, located at 304 Reily St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and soup, four stars out of 103 reviews.
