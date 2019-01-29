FOOD & DRINK

Here are Lancaster's top 3 Puerto Rican spots

Flora's. | Photo: Jonna H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a delicious plate of pernil (roast pork), tostones or mofongo near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Puerto Rican spots around Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Flora's



Photo: jonna h./Yelp

Topping the list is Flora's. Located at 306 N. Mulberry in Chestnut Hill, the Cuban-Puerto Rican-Dominican hybrid joint is the highest rated source of Puerto Rican cuisine in Lancaster, boasting 4.5 stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp.

2. Old San Juan Latin Cuisine & Rum Bar



Photo: carissa k./Yelp

Next up is Downtown's Old San Juan Latin Cuisine & Rum Bar, situated at 25 W. King St., Hager Mall. With four stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp, the Puerto Rican and Latin American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. La Cocina Restaurant



PHOTO: ben o./YELP

And last but not least, Downtown's La Cocina Restaurant, located at 111 E. King St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Dominican-Puerto Rican spot 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews.
