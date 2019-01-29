Here are Lancaster's top 3 Puerto Rican spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Puerto Rican spots around Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Flora's
Photo: jonna h./Yelp
Topping the list is Flora's. Located at 306 N. Mulberry in Chestnut Hill, the Cuban-Puerto Rican-Dominican hybrid joint is the highest rated source of Puerto Rican cuisine in Lancaster, boasting 4.5 stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp.
2. Old San Juan Latin Cuisine & Rum Bar
Photo: carissa k./Yelp
Next up is Downtown's Old San Juan Latin Cuisine & Rum Bar, situated at 25 W. King St., Hager Mall. With four stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp, the Puerto Rican and Latin American spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. La Cocina Restaurant
PHOTO: ben o./YELP
And last but not least, Downtown's La Cocina Restaurant, located at 111 E. King St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Dominican-Puerto Rican spot 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews.