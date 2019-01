Here are Lancaster's top 3 vegetarian spots

1. Souvlaki Boys

Looking for a sublime vegetarian meal near you?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegetarian spots around Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places for plant-based fare.Topping the list is Souvlaki Boys . Located at 1 W. James St. in Ross, the veggie-friendly Greek food truck is the highest rated vegetarian restaurant in Lancaster, boasting 4.5 stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp.Next up is Central Market Mall's Issei Noodle Lancaster , situated at 44 N. Queen St. With four stars out of 198 reviews on Yelp, the noodle spot, which offers quite a few vegetarian options, has proven to be a local favorite.Chestnut Hill's Root , located at 223 W. Walnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the all-vegan spot four stars out of 141 reviews.