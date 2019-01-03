Here are Lancaster's top 3 vegetarian spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegetarian spots around Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places for plant-based fare.
1. Souvlaki Boys
Photo: kristol t./Yelp
Topping the list is Souvlaki Boys. Located at 1 W. James St. in Ross, the veggie-friendly Greek food truck is the highest rated vegetarian restaurant in Lancaster, boasting 4.5 stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp.
2. Issei Noodle Lancaster
Photo: carissa k./Yelp
Next up is Central Market Mall's Issei Noodle Lancaster, situated at 44 N. Queen St. With four stars out of 198 reviews on Yelp, the noodle spot, which offers quite a few vegetarian options, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Root
Photo: nicole f./Yelp
Chestnut Hill's Root, located at 223 W. Walnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the all-vegan spot four stars out of 141 reviews.