Here are Lancaster's top 3 Vietnamese spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese spots around Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Sprout Rice & Noodles
Photo: sprout rice & noodles/Yelp
Topping the list is Sprout Rice & Noodles. Located at 58 N. Prince St., the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and more, is the highest rated Vietnamese restaurant in Lancaster, boasting 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp.
2. Noodle King
Photo: mai d./Yelp
Next up is Noodle King, situated at 216 N. Duke St. With four stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Pho Noodle House
Photo: chae v./Yelp
Pho Noodle House, located at 252 N. Prince St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and more, four stars out of 46 reviews.
---
