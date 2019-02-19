FOOD & DRINK

Here are Lancaster's top 3 Vietnamese spots

Photo: Sprout Rice & Noodles/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Vietnamese fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese spots around Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Sprout Rice & Noodles



Photo: sprout rice & noodles/Yelp

Topping the list is Sprout Rice & Noodles. Located at 58 N. Prince St., the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and more, is the highest rated Vietnamese restaurant in Lancaster, boasting 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp.

2. Noodle King



Photo: mai d./Yelp

Next up is Noodle King, situated at 216 N. Duke St. With four stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pho Noodle House



Photo: chae v./Yelp

Pho Noodle House, located at 252 N. Prince St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and more, four stars out of 46 reviews.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Bold flavors around Philadelphia and Restaurant Week preview | FYI Philly
5 best bookstores to check out in Philadelphia
Australian couple grows giant cabbage
Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow and Sleet Wednesday
Check School Closings and Delays
PennDOT announces vehicle restrictions for Wednesday
Man injured after backhoe topples in King of Prussia
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police: Man with 5 prior DUI convictions kills woman in crash
Ex-officer accused of sexually assaulting witnesses, suspects
Several hurt after bus collides with tractor-trailer in Mount Laurel
Teenage girl working to become an Eagle Scout
Show More
Fire erupts after car hits trailer behind NJ shopping center
Man shot 7 times in South Philadelphia
ESPN: Manny Machado headed to Padres, not Phillies
More News