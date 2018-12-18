Here are Lancaster's top 4 Latin American eateries | Hoodline

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Latin American spots around Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Gran Sabor
Photo: lori s./Yelp
Topping the list is Gran Sabor Latino Restaurant. Located at 120 N. Franklin St. in East Side, the hybrid Puerto Rican-Dominican spot is the highest-rated place for Latin American fare in Lancaster, boasting 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp.
Try the pigs' feet stew; the mofongo, made with fried plantains; or the traditional rice and beans. Salads and desserts are available, and you can eat in or order to-go.
Yelper Austin F. writes, "Amazing food and inexpensive. It's our favorite Latino restaurant. It's very fast and very good. I recommend it to everyone looking for something new."
2. Old San Juan
Photo: Carissa K./Yelp
Next up is the Central Business District's Old San Juan Latin Cuisine & Rum Bar, situated at 25 W. King St., Hager Mall. With four stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp, the Puerto Rican eatery has proven to be a local favorite.
This spot is an extension of the Lancaster Cigar Bar. Choose from a variety of chicken, pork, shrimp and steak dishes, each served with plantains, rice and beans. Order mofongo with your choice of meat or shrimp. For dessert, you'll find flans, cakes and cheesecake. Check it out here.
3. Espino's
Photo: Annie D./Yelp
Despite the name, Espino's Pizza Pastas & Subs, located at 323 W. Lemon St. in Chestnut Hill, is another top choice for Latin American cuisine, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 74 reviews.
From the Latin side of the menu, look for roast pork, steak and chicken dinners, all served with rice and beans or tostones (fried plantains). Soft drinks are available and cheesecake is on the dessert menu. See the menu here.
4. La Costena
Photo: marino m./Yelp
La Costena Restaurant, a Peruvian spot in Chestnut Hill, is another go-to, with four stars out of 35 Yelp reviews. Head over to 315 W. King St. to see for yourself.
Open Thursday through Sunday, the restaurant serves Arroz con Mariscos, colorful Peruvian rice with a variety of seafood. Also on the menu is the Pollo al Ajillo, boneless chicken breast, sauteed in garlic and white wine.
Yelper Rubens G. writes, "Excellent food! All the ingredients are authentic and their entrees are really well made. This cozy place is worth the visit!"