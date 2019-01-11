Here are Lancaster's top 5 Japanese spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese restaurants around Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Yuzu Asian Cuisine
Photo: scott c./Yelp
Topping the list is Yuzu Asian Cuisine. Located at 12 E. McGovern Ave. in Ross, the sushi bar, Japanese and Thai spot is the highest rated Japanese restaurant in Lancaster, boasting 4.5 stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp.
Deb G., who reviewed it on Jan. 8, wrote, "The atmosphere is very nice and clean. The staff is very friendly. The food was amazing and so much better than I expected. We had edamame, which was steamed perfectly. My husband had the filet hibachi and I had the chicken. The food was presented very nicely."
2. Chop Sushi
Photo: katherine e./Yelp
Next up is downtown's Chop Sushi, situated at 126 N. Prince St. With 4.5 stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp, the Japanese and Hawaiian spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Yelper Sarah T., who reviewed it on Dec. 7, said, "Great airy space that feels fresh, but still has that awesome small town vibe. The tuna in my Hawaiian poke bowl was super fresh. They have signature dishes and you can make your own."
3. Issei Noodle Lancaster
Photo: Carissa k./Yelp
Downtown's Issei Noodle Lancaster, located at 44 N. Queen St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegetarian spot, which offers ramen and noodles, four stars out of 198 reviews.
Andrea S. wrote, "This is no doubt the friendliest staffed restaurant in all of downtown. The food came out out perfect and hot each and every time. The bento box can be a great dish to share as a starter or as a dinner. They also serve a variety of sakes, which is a great accompaniment with any of the dishes."
4. Shogun Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi
Photo: shogun japanese steakhouse and sushi/Yelp
Shogun Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi in the Stadium District is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 45 Yelp reviews. Head over to 680 Park City Center to see for yourself.
Austin S. said, "Food was incredible. Service was even better. We got chicken hibachi and two sushi rolls. I was so impressed with the kind servers we had."
5. Tsunami Express
Photo: lori s./Yelp
Last but not least, over in downtown, check out Tsunami Express, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar at 255 N. Queen St.
Yelper Minh B. wrote, "Love this place. Signature rolls are awesome -- my favorite is the Volcano. And definitely get the house special seaweed salad."