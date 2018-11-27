FOOD & DRINK

Here are Lancaster's top 5 Latin American spots

La Costena Restaurant. | Photo: Marino M./Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite Latin American spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Latin American spots around Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

---

1. Flora's



Photo: jonna h./Yelp

Topping the list is Flora's. Located at 306 N. Mulberry in Chestnut Hill, the Latin American, Cuban and Puerto Rican spot is the highest rated Latin American restaurant in Lancaster, boasting 4.5 stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp.

It offers an assortment of Latino dishes from Colombia, Peru, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Brazil and more, combined with an artistic atmosphere. Stop on by on Monday for Flora's all-you-can-eat empanadas or order from the handwritten menu that changes daily. Yelpers recommend the pernil (pork) and lobster paella.

2. Gran Sabor Latino Restaurant



Photo: Lori s./Yelp

Next up is East Side's Gran Sabor Latino Restaurant, situated at 120 N. Franklin St. With 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp, the Caribbean, Spanish and Latin American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Yelpers raved about the pulled pork and the beef-stuffed yucca and the large helping of rice that accompanies most platters. The pizza empanada was another popular item off the Puerto-Rican themed menu.

3. Old San Juan Latin Cuisine & Rum Bar



Photo: carissa k./Yelp

Central Business District's Old San Juan Latin Cuisine & Rum Bar, located at 25 W. King St., Hager Mall, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Puerto Rican, Spanish and Latin American spot four stars out of 101 reviews.

The menu, consisting of shrimp, beef, pork and chicken dishes, and decor is inspired by many of the restaurants in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. Try the bistec en salsa (stewed steak in red sauce) that comes with a sweet or fried plantain, rice and beans, or the shrimp in garlic sauce mofongo, which has a side of plantain smashed with garlic and pork grind.

4. La Cocina Restaurant



Photo: andrew k./Yelp

Over in Central Business District, check out La Cocina Restaurant, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Latin American, Dominican and Puerto Rican spot at 111 E. King St.

Make sure to check out the bone-in chicken with rice and beans and the fish tacos. Yelpers complimented La Cocina on its excellent and quick service and cleanliness.

5. La Costena Restaurant



Photo: ginny c./Yelp

Finally, there's La Costena Restaurant, a Chestnut Hill favorite with four stars out of 35 reviews. Stop by 315 W. King St. to hit up the Latin American, Peruvian and Spanish spot next time the urge strikes.

Yelpers used words like authentic and savory to describe the food at La Costena. Multiple reviewers enjoyed the seafood soup, the flank steak on top of seasoned pasta and the sides of rice, beans and potatoes.
