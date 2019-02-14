Here are Lancaster's top 5 Southeast Asian spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southeast Asian spots around Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Yuzu Asian Cuisine
Photo: scott c./Yelp
Topping the list is Yuzu Asian Cuisine. Located at 12 E. McGovern Ave. in Ross, the sushi bar, Japanese and Thai spot is the highest rated Southeast Asian restaurant in Lancaster, boasting 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp.
2. Sprout Rice & Noodles
Photo: sprout rice & Noodles/Yelp
Next up is Central Business District's Sprout Rice & Noodles, situated at 58 N. Prince St. With 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Sa La Thai
Photo: michael s./Yelp
Central Business District's Sa La Thai, located at 337-339 N. Queen St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai spot four stars out of 118 reviews.
4. Noodle King
Photo: mai d./Yelp
Noodle King, a Vietnamese spot that offers noodles and more in Musser Park, is another go-to, with four stars out of 57 Yelp reviews. Head over to 216 N. Duke St. to see for yourself.
5. Pho Noodle House
Photo: chae V./Yelp
Over in Central Business District, check out Pho Noodle House, which has earned four stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and more, at 252 N. Prince St.