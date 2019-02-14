FOOD & DRINK

Here are Lancaster's top 5 Southeast Asian spots

Photo: Sprout Rice & Noodles/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a yummy Southeast Asian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southeast Asian spots around Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Yuzu Asian Cuisine



Photo: scott c./Yelp

Topping the list is Yuzu Asian Cuisine. Located at 12 E. McGovern Ave. in Ross, the sushi bar, Japanese and Thai spot is the highest rated Southeast Asian restaurant in Lancaster, boasting 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sprout Rice & Noodles



Photo: sprout rice & Noodles/Yelp

Next up is Central Business District's Sprout Rice & Noodles, situated at 58 N. Prince St. With 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sa La Thai



Photo: michael s./Yelp

Central Business District's Sa La Thai, located at 337-339 N. Queen St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai spot four stars out of 118 reviews.

4. Noodle King



Photo: mai d./Yelp

Noodle King, a Vietnamese spot that offers noodles and more in Musser Park, is another go-to, with four stars out of 57 Yelp reviews. Head over to 216 N. Duke St. to see for yourself.

5. Pho Noodle House



Photo: chae V./Yelp

Over in Central Business District, check out Pho Noodle House, which has earned four stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and more, at 252 N. Prince St.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Chuck E. Cheese addresses conspiracy that they recycle pizza
5 best French spots to check out in Philadelphia
Get free food on Valentine's Day
Check out the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Philadelphia
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Multi-million dollar drug bust in Kensington nets 11 arrests
Senate passes border deal; Trump to declare emergency
Student stabbed in head inside Lincoln High School
Teenage girl struck, killed by Camden police vehicle
AccuWeather: Sun To Clouds, Milder For Valentines Today
Residents hope for safer streets with camera program in Tioga-Nicetown
Dump truck overturns on Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia
No charges for Roxborough man involved in deadly fight
Show More
Neighbors upset with plans to sell Ridley bar to a church
New Jersey State Police warning about phone scam
Twins giggle with joy after new glasses help them see a whole new world
3-foot alligator found in home during drug search
Amazon cancels plans for New York City campus
More News