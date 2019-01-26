FOOD & DRINK

Here are Philadelphia's top 5 Indian spots

Mood Cafe. | Photo: Adamal D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Indian fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

---

1. Indeblue



Photo: sean r./Yelp

Topping the list is IndeBlue. Located at 205 13th St. in Washington Square, the cocktail bar, Indian and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest rated Indian restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 799 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mood Cafe



Photo: yanghwa p./Yelp

Next up is Cedar Park's Mood Cafe, situated at 4618 Baltimore Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 422 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, Pakistani and halal spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. New Delhi Indian Restaurant



Photo: karan b./Yelp

University City's New Delhi Indian Restaurant, located at 4004 Chestnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Indian and buffet spot four stars out of 459 reviews.

4. Little Sicily 2



Photo: janie p./Yelp

Little Sicily 2, a traditional American and Indian spot that offers pizza and more in the Riverfront, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 135 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1608 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Karma Restaurant & Bar



Photo: manoj c./Yelp

Finally, there's Karma Restaurant & Bar, an Old City favorite with four stars out of 386 reviews. Stop by 246 Market St. to hit up the Indian spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
The 4 best cocktail bars in Harrisburg
Conversation doughnuts fill heart-shaped hole left by Sweethearts
Kitchen Safe helps you to keep your hand out of the snack foods
Heinz giving away 'caviar ketchup' on their Twitter page
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Pedestrian struck and killed by hit and run driver in Frankford
Philadelphia prosecutor fights new Mumia Abu-Jamal appeal
Suspect in custody after police chase from Delco to Philly
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Federal workers react to returning to work
Toddler found dead in borehole after 13-day search
4th person dies after shooting spree near Penn State
Show More
Family mourns mother, 3-year-old son killed in fire
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Vineland
Travel groups praise deal on shutdown after flight delays
Motorcyclist injured in Delaware crash
Teen shot several times in Kensington
More News