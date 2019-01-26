Here are Philadelphia's top 5 Indian spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
---
1. Indeblue
Photo: sean r./Yelp
Topping the list is IndeBlue. Located at 205 13th St. in Washington Square, the cocktail bar, Indian and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest rated Indian restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 799 reviews on Yelp.
2. Mood Cafe
Photo: yanghwa p./Yelp
Next up is Cedar Park's Mood Cafe, situated at 4618 Baltimore Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 422 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, Pakistani and halal spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. New Delhi Indian Restaurant
Photo: karan b./Yelp
University City's New Delhi Indian Restaurant, located at 4004 Chestnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Indian and buffet spot four stars out of 459 reviews.
4. Little Sicily 2
Photo: janie p./Yelp
Little Sicily 2, a traditional American and Indian spot that offers pizza and more in the Riverfront, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 135 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1608 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. to see for yourself.
5. Karma Restaurant & Bar
Photo: manoj c./Yelp
Finally, there's Karma Restaurant & Bar, an Old City favorite with four stars out of 386 reviews. Stop by 246 Market St. to hit up the Indian spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.