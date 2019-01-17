FOOD & DRINK

Here are Philadelphia's top 5 Mediterranean spots

Photo: Isot Mediterranean Cuisine/Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite Mediterranean spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

---

1. Barbuzzo



Photo: khondker i./Yelp

Topping the list is Barbuzzo. Located at 110 S. 13th St. in Washington Square, the Mediterranean spot, which offers pizza and more, is the most popular Mediterranean restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,393 reviews on Yelp.

2. Zorba's Taverna



Photo: jasmine r./Yelp

Next up is Spring Garden's Zorba's Taverna, situated at 2230 Fairmount Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 406 reviews on Yelp, the Greek spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Isot Mediterranean Cuisine



Photo: isot mediterranean cuisine/Yelp

Isot Mediterranean Cuisine, a Mediterranean and Turkish spot in Bella Vista, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 261 Yelp reviews. Head over to 622 S. Sixth St. to see for yourself.

4. Tredici Enoteca



Photo: vivian h./Yelp

Over in Washington Square, check out Tredici Enoteca, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 259 reviews on Yelp. You can find the wine bar and Italian and Mediterranean spot at 114 S. 13th St.

5. Valanni



Photo: doug k./Yelp

Finally, there's Valanni, a Washington Square favorite with four stars out of 818 reviews. Stop by 1229 Spruce St. to hit up the lounge and Mediterranean and Greek spot next time the urge strikes.
