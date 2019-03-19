Food & Drink

Here are Philadelphia's top 5 modern European spots

Tria Cafe Wash West. | Photo: Taisuk K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a mouthwatering modern European meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top modern European spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Tria Cafe Wash West




Photo: tria cafe wash west/Yelp

Topping the list is Tria Cafe Wash West. Located at 1137 Spruce St. in Washington Square, the wine bar and modern European spot is the highest rated modern European restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 716 reviews on Yelp.

2. Abe Fisher




Photo: Elva L./Yelp

Next up is Rittenhouse's Abe Fisher, situated at 1623 Sansom St. With 4.5 stars out of 509 reviews on Yelp, the modern European spot, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Suzani Restaurant




Photo: Tanya C./Yelp

Bustleton's Suzani Restaurant, located at 1916 Welsh Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Uzbek, Russian and modern European spot 4.5 stars out of 78 reviews.

4. Pierogi Factory




Photo: Alisha S./Yelp

Pierogi Factory, a modern European and Polish spot in Bustleton, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 73 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9965 Bustleton Ave. to see for yourself.

5. The Dinner House




Photo: Ela B./Yelp

Over in Richmond, check out The Dinner House, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp. You can find the modern European and Polish spot at 2706 E. Allegheny Ave.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoodline
TOP STORIES
Woman attacked with tire iron inside Upper Darby Wawa
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
40 years later, police still hope to solve Holly Branagan murder
Dozens of tires slashed in West Philadelphia
Family of Delaware native injured in New Zealand shooting
Thieves target brass fire department connectors in Philadelphia
Phil Martelli out as head coach at St. Joe's
Show More
Local high school honored for female diversity in computer science
ESPN: Angels, Trout finalizing $430M, 12-year deal
Traffic stop yields drug seizure and arrest
Father of sick boy who helped kids on Christmas asking for birthday cards
Police: Robber uses two guns to rob Logan business
More TOP STORIES News