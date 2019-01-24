FOOD & DRINK

Here are Philadelphia's top 5 Southeast Asian spots

Hardena/Waroeng Surabaya Restaurant. | Photo: Ramya B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving Southeast Asian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southeast Asian spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

---

1. Hardena/Waroeng Surabaya Restaurant



Photo: john s./Yelp

Topping the list is Newbold's Hardena/Waroeng Surabaya Restaurant, situated at 1754 S. Hicks St. With 4.5 stars out of 281 reviews on Yelp, the Indonesian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Penang



Photo: michelle b./Yelp

Next up is Chinatown's Penang, located at 117 N. 10th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Malaysian, Cambodian and Thai spot four stars out of 908 reviews.

3. JJ Thai Cuisine



Photo: gus s./Yelp

JJ Thai Cuisine, a Thai and Asian fusion spot in Rittenhouse, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 258 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2028 Chestnut St. to see for yourself.

4. Spice 28



Photo: michael t./Yelp

Over in Washington Square, check out Spice 28, which has earned four stars out of 728 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Szechuan, Asian fusion and Thai spot at 1228 Chestnut St.

5. House of Thai Cuisine



Photo: chilton c./Yelp

Last but not least, there's House of Thai Cuisine, a Mayfair favorite with 4.5 stars out of 217 reviews. Stop by 3520 Cottman Ave. to hit up the Thai spot next time you're in the mood.
