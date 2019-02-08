Here are the 3 newest eateries to debut in Bethlehem

---
Zest Bar+Grille
photo: haley g./yelp
Zest Bar+grille is a wine bar and New American spot that's located at 306 S. New St.
From the owners of Grille 3501 of West End Allentown, this upscale spot offers plates like Berkshire pork cheeks and Maine lobster tails. There's also small plates of fried cauliflower and wild boar croquettes. On the drink list, sip on beer, wine and plenty of specialty cocktails.
Coal Lounge and Grill
photo: richard a./yelp
Stop by 81 W. Broad St. and you'll find Coal Lounge And Grill, a new lounge.
This eatery is one of many African restaurants to serve Ghanaian fare in the area, according to a review by The Morning Call. The spot offers a small menu of chicken kebabs, lamb, beef skewers, salmon and more. Pair those plates with yam fries or spicy seasoned fried plantains.
Rakkii Ramen
Photo: han c./Yelp
Rakkii Ramen is a new spot to score ramen and noodles that's located at 328 S. New St.
This spot offers a blend of traditional and modern Japanese noodle dishes. On the menu, expect to find starters like edamame and aged-dashi tofu. For a heartier meal, there's vegetable ramen, along with a variety of miso ramen soups. Post-dinner, check out the green tea mochi ice cream.