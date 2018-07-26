Here's a taste of Philly's 5 newest eateries

Spice Finch
220 S. 17th St.
Photo: meredith s./Yelp
Spice Finch is a new Mediterranean spot in Rittenhouse Square. In the kitchen, find menu items like date truffles, made with pomegranate, cashew streusel and torn herbs, or charred carrot hummus, made with northern beans, cucumber and served on sourdough flatbread. For the main course, check out the date-braised lamb shank, served with warm grain salad, roasted vegetables and cucumber.
Frozen drinks are also on offer like the Paper Plane containing bourbon, Nonino Amaro, Aperol and lemon; and the Corpse Reviver #2 with gin, Cointreau, Cocchi Americano, lemon and Underberg.
Spice Finch's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.
Yelper Clarissa V. wrote, "Everything was absolutely tasty. The fresh parsley salad was so bright and delicious. The salt-baked eggplant was very tasty. Dessert is a must! Got the chocolate cake with tahini orange and meringue."
Yelper Jamie S. wrote, "The baked samosa and peri peri shrimp were good, but there were three shrimp with the $16 plate. Portions are generally quite small. The tortilla appetizer was decent. It's a fun ambiance."
Spice Finch is open from 5-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Wiki Poke
44 S. 17th St.
Photo: wiki poke/Yelp
Wiki Poke is a fast-casual spot that serves traditional Hawaiian poke, a dish consisting of chopped sushi fish over a bed of rice.
Diners can choose between signature bowls or build their own. Signature bowls include the Wiki bowl: ahi tuna, salmon and Wiki sauce, served with all pairings and toppings. (You can view the full menu here.)
For the build-your-own option, start by choosing either white rice, brown rice or greens as a base; then select from a variety of proteins like tuna, tofu or the rotating catch of the day. Toppings range from mango and green onion to purple cabbage and cucumber, with extra crunch offerings like coconut crisps and Hawaiian red salt.
With a five-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp, Wiki Poke is off to a strong start.
Yelper Rachel Minhua W. wrote, "Loved it. The ingredients were fresh and crisp. Decent size for the price."
Stephanie S. noted, "Great service, fresh food and I love it. My favorite so far is the Wiki bowl -- you get ahi tuna and salmon smeared in a creamy, somewhat spicy sauce, with nearly every single topping on the menu."
Wiki Poke is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Talk
2121 Walnut St.
Photo: cara f./Yelp
Talk is a modern American cocktail bar that offers an a la carte menu. The small plates menu includes panzanella with tomato, strawberry, burrata and sourdough; beef tartare with quail egg, mustard and sourdough; and poppy seed lavash, made with preserved lemon butter.
Or opt for the black pepper pasta with Parmesan, morel, fig and prosciutto. Finish off your meal with one of the many desserts, including ice pops, pecan pie and lemon semifreddo.
Talk has received a warm welcome with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Solomon D. noted, "Food was delicious -- appropriate portion sizes. Yakitori quail was cooked very well and not dry at all. Scallops were perfectly cooked as well and came with delicious succotash and very unique sauces and garnish. Very nice and surprisingly knowledgeable waiter."
Yelper Komal R. wrote, "Great ambiance, super friendly staff and extremely comfortable chairs! On the pricier side but totally worth it. Also, limited but good selection of drinks."
Talk is open from 4 p.m.-midnight from Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Hummus Republic
115 S. 18th St.
Photo: hummus republic/Yelp
Hummus Republic is a healthy Mediterranean spot that offers pitas, falafel, bowls and more.
On the menu, expect to see pita wraps filled with a variety of protein options, like vegan "beef," grilled chicken shawarma, lemon chicken and roast veggies. Guests can also customize bowls and salads with an array of ingredients, like rice pilaf, kale, Kalamata olives, hummus, roasted eggplant and more.
There are a variety of sides on offer as well, like dolmades and street-style fries. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Hummus Republic currently holds four stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Kelly J. wrote, "Everyone greeted me when I walked in and I loved the options! They have several meats but I inquired whether the falafel was gluten free and they offered a taste. I accepted and was amazed at how flavorful it was."
Hummus Republic is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Koreana
37 S. 19th St.
Photo: koreana/Yelp
Koreana is a spot specializing in traditional Korean dishes. In addition to this new location, the restaurant has been serving University City for 10 years.
Start with kim bap -- a classic Korean seaweed roll stuffed with crab stick, fish cake, egg, carrot and spinach. For your main course, try the jeyook chicken -- a rice dish with spicy chicken and vegetables.
Yelpers are liking the new addition, giving it a four-star rating out of 18 reviews.
Aubrey J. wrote, "Can't wait to go back. Had the beef dolsat and ordered the kimchi fries. Definitely worth a visit."
Yelper Stephanie W. wrote, "Modern, fast-casual vibes. The bulgolgi dolsot comes with fried egg on top, miso soup and spicy gochujang on the side -- it's flavorful, with generous slices of beef mixed in with chips of crispy rice."
Koreana is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)