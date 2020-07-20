FYI Philly

Hero Kitchen: Soul food quartet combine forces to take care of frontline workers

By Natalie Jason
The city's favorite soul food impresarios, Ben and Robert Bynum, have been working on a new project that shows their souls really are in the right place.

The Hero Kitchen is a way for them to show their appreciation for front line medical workers. They prepare and deliver individually packaged meals to them as they work in hospitals and nursing homes in the area.

The effort is sustained by donations, and they plan to continue as long as those workers have to put themselves at risk battling COVID-19.


Donate to The Hero Kitchen: https://www.toasttab.com/green-soul/v3

Green Soul
1410 Mt. Vernon Street, Philadelphia. PA 19130
215-660-9600

South Jazz Kitchen
600 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia. PA 19130
215-600-0220

Relish
7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia. PA 19138
215-276-0170

Warmdaddy's
1400 S. Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia. PA 19147
215-462-2000
