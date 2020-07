Hero Kitchen: Soul food quartet combines forces to take care of frontline workers

The city's favorite soul food impresarios, Ben and Robert Bynum, have been working on a new project that shows their souls really are in the right place.The Hero Kitchen is a way for them to show their appreciation for front line medical workers. They prepare and deliver individually packaged meals to them as they work in hospitals and nursing homes in the area.The effort is sustained by donations, and they plan to continue as long as those workers have to put themselves at risk battling COVID-19.Donate to The Hero Kitchen: https://www.toasttab.com/green-soul/v3 1410 Mt. Vernon Street, Philadelphia. PA 19130215-660-9600600 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia. PA 19130215-600-02207152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia. PA 19138215-276-01701400 S. Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia. PA 19147215-462-2000