Hershey fixes tips of its Kisses

Hershey fixes tip of its Kisses. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on Feburary 4, 2019.

Hershey says it has fixed the production issue that caused the tip of the tear-drop shaped Kisses to go missing.

It was first noticed over the holidays.

Hershey says it has made adjustments to the process for shaping the tips after fans were upset about the sweet treat's shape.
You will soon see the proper, fully formed Kisses on store shelves in the near future.

