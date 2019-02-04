Hershey fixes tips of its Kisses

Hershey says it has fixed the production issue that caused the tip of the tear-drop shaped Kisses to go missing.
It was first noticed over the holidays.
Hershey says it has made adjustments to the process for shaping the tips after fans were upset about the sweet treat's shape.
You will soon see the proper, fully formed Kisses on store shelves in the near future.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldhersheychocolate
foodu.s. & worldhersheychocolate