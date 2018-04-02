FOOD & DRINK

'Hidden Gem Cafe' Debuts In Chinatown With Hong Kong-style Cuisine

Photo: Marie S./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new Hong Kong-style cafe in town. The fresh arrival to Chinatown, called Hidden Gem Cafe, is located at 122 N. 10th St.

The cafe features a bright, modern interior and affordable prices, with most meals under $8.

On the menu, look for offerings such as leek dumplings, Taiwanese egg pancakes, chicken congee and noodle soup with egg and Spam.

With a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the new Hong Kong-style cafe has gotten a favorable response.

Quan L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 20th, said, "Perfect place to grab a quick home-cooked-style meal for a very cheap price. The dishes are as authentic as the ones that you would get back from the mainland or your grandparents' cooking; definitely brings back the taste from early childhood memories."

Yelper Marie S. added, "Hidden Gem serves Hong Kong-style breakfast and cafe food in a modern and comfortable setting. ... I am happy that this not-so-hidden cafe has opened on one of Chinatown's major thoroughfares."

Head on over to check it out: Hidden Gem Cafe is open daily from 8am-8pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News