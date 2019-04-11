A 1700s Farmhouse. Riverside seating. Small Batch brewery. Micro-farm-to-table menu. Hidden River is a great getaway from everything day.
Hidden River Brewing Co.
at Brinton Lodge
1808 W. Schuylkill Rd. Douglassville, PA 19518
Click Here for more info on Hidden River Brewing Co.
Hidden River Brewery is a great getaway with great beer and more
