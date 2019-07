Hidden River Brewery is a great getaway with great beer and more

A 1700s Farmhouse. Riverside seating. Small Batch brewery. Micro-farm-to-table menu. Hidden River is a great getaway from everything day.at Brinton Lodge1808 W. Schuylkill Rd. Douglassville, PA 19518---------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.