Hidden River Brewery is a great getaway with great beer and more

By Timothy Walton
A 1700s Farmhouse. Riverside seating. Small Batch brewery. Micro-farm-to-table menu. Hidden River is a great getaway from everything day.

Hidden River Brewing Co.
at Brinton Lodge
1808 W. Schuylkill Rd. Douglassville, PA 19518
Click Here for more info on Hidden River Brewing Co. | Facebook
