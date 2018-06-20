FOOD & DRINK

Hive Café is now open in South Philly with coffee, pastries and sandwiches

Photo: David W./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new cafe in town. Located at 1444 S. Broad St. in South Philadelphia, the fresh addition is called Hive Cafe and is in the space formerly occupied by Benna's West.

On the menu, look for sandwiches like egg and cheese, avocado and cream cheese, and chicken salad with tomato. A variety of fresh juices and hot and cold caffeinated beverages are also on hand, including lattes, cappuccino, iced mochas, tea and more. Pastry selections change regularly, with recent offerings like orange almond cake and vegan whoopie pies.

The new cafe has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

David W., who was among the first Yelpers to reviewed the new spot on June 15, said, "They only had one plain bagel left when I got there for a late lunch, so I went with the whole-grain bread for the mozzarella basil sandwich. Excellent! ... The coffee is great, and staff very friendly."

Yelper Kate Z. added, "Bagel was great, cream cheese was too sparse. Only on one side! Not cool."

Head on over to check it out: Hive Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.
