6ABC PRODUCE TIP
Honeynut Butternut Squash - Today's Produce Tip
Kathleen from Whole Foods introduces you to the Honeynut BUtternut Squash.
WPVI
Friday, September 21, 2018 08:04AM
Kathleen from Whole Foods introduces you to the Honeynut Butternut Squash.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
