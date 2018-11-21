THANKSGIVING

How many calories will your Thanksgiving meal cost you?

EMBED </>More Videos

According to research from the Calorie Control Council, a typical holiday dinner can add up to 3,000 calories.

The trip to grandmother's house this Thanksgiving may have you stressing about all those calories.

According to research from the Calorie Control Council, a typical holiday dinner can add up to 3,000 calories.

It came up with a typical Thanksgiving meal calorie count that includes the ever popular cheeseball with nuts, onion dip, roasted turkey, cornbread, bread stuffing, green bean casserole and pecan pie.

There are ways, however, to satisfy the belly without all those extras.

By using the Council's list of the most common Thanksgiving foods, you can makeover your meal with the same dishes by using lower calorie ingredients.

But if you're forced to eat somewhere else, the Calorie Control Council recommends fueling up before heading out, socializing away from the food, saving calories by choosing a smaller plate and serving yourself sample sizes of each dish.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholidayhealththanksgiving
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THANKSGIVING
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Thanksgiving Day Parade preparations continue
Friendsgiving Ideas: Food tips, decor, and more
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
More thanksgiving
FOOD & DRINK
Feast your eyes on the best Philadelphia businesses to visit before Thanksgiving
Food Connect App is ready to stop hunger
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Colts Neck mansion fire: 2 children, 2 adults found dead
Cousins, 2 women found executed in SW Philadelphia home
Family speaks out after man's brutal stabbing death
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold Thanksgiving Day
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Shopping for the Thanksgiving feast
Local company accused of selling phony sports memorabilia
Verdict handed down in Vaughn Correctional Center uprising
Show More
Creed 2 opens in theaters at midnight
Upper Darby police need your help in search for would-be killer
Trenton police step in to guard schools amid security dispute
Gun found in Philadelphia high school
Thanksgiving Day Parade preparations continue
More News