How to make a classic Pesto Tuna Pizza

1 can (4.5 oz.) Portofino Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 lb. pre-made pizza dough

1 tsp. olive oil

1 tsp. prepared pesto

1 cup pizza or marinara sauce

cup sliced black olives

cup chopped artichokes

8 oz. sliced fresh mozzarella cheese

Optional: Add veggies like roasted or grilled mushrooms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Throughout the month of March, the chef /owners of Cicala at the Divine Lorraine have been sharing recipes with us. It's a partnership with Portofino Italian-style tuna and this week pizza is on the menu.In the early days of the pandemic, Chef Joe Cicala built a pizza oven in his backyard and started making and selling pies, speakeasy style, to support the couple's furloughed staff.People loved it so much, the couple built a pizza oven at the restaurant too and through the pandemic, they've been hosting monthly pizza pop-ups. Subscribe to the restaurant newsletter to learn about the next popup and to get other recipe demos. Chef Angela Cicala is currently in Tuscany, and you can follow her cooking adventures and see beautiful shots of the countryside and the town of Montepulciano on her Instagram.You can also get many more recipes from Portofino and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win Portofino products and a $50 gift card to Cicala at the Divine Lorraine. The gift card can be used for those pizza pop-ups.You can find Portofino in the canned tuna aisle at your Acme, ShopRite or Weis Markets. It's also available online at Amazon.699 N Broad St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123267-886-93345 minutes16 - 18 minutes,Preheat oven to 425F. Brush cast iron pan (12 inch) lightly with olive oil. Place in oven to warm. Place pizza dough in the cast iron pan and pat it down and partly up the sides of the pan. Place pan in the oven and cook dough for 10 minutes. Remove from oven.Place tuna in a small bowl and break into pieces. Toss with pesto. Top dough with pizza sauce and spread out.Top with mushrooms, olives, artichokes and tuna. Place mozzarella slices evenly on top of the other ingredients. Place back in the oven and continue to cook for 6-8 minutes, until cheese begins to melt.