How to make an easy one-pan quiche

Quiche with a Super Easy Whole Wheat Crust
Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 35 mins
Total Time: 45 mins
Servings: 6
Dietary Restriction: Peanut/TreeNut Free, Vegetarian
Ingredients
Easy WholeWheat Pie Crust
- 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour
- 1/2 cup Grassland Butter melted
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons milk
Quiche Filling:
- 1 1/2 cups milk preferably whole
- 4 eggs beaten
- salt to taste
- pepper to taste
- cayenne pepper optional
Instructions
- In a 9-inch pie pan, combine all crust ingredients and mix with a fork.
- Use your hands to finish the mixing and then form a ball in the pan. Press it into the pan and bring it up on the sides, and then pinch the top (with your finger or a fork)
- Mix all quiche filling ingredients and then pour right into the raw crust.
- For this feature, Lisa used sauteed mushrooms but you can use whatever already cooked vegetables you have on hand.
- You can also mix it up-adding ingredients like bits of ham and cheddarinto one half and then diced tomatoes and goat cheese into the other half.
- After pouring it into the crust, it requires a steady hand to get the pie pan into the oven without mixing up the two halves!
- Bake at 375 for 30-40 minutes or until filling is set.
Lisa Leake: 100 Days of Real Food
Click here for more recipes from Lisa Leake
Grassland Butter
Click here to learn more about Grassland non-GMO verified butter