How to make an easy one-pan quiche

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Gina Gannon gets a recipe from New York Times best-selling cookbook author, Lisa Leake. It's a quiche that you can make in minutes in one pan, using Grassland Butter.

Quiche with a Super Easy Whole Wheat Crust
Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 35 mins
Total Time: 45 mins
Servings: 6
Dietary Restriction: Peanut/TreeNut Free, Vegetarian

Ingredients
Easy WholeWheat Pie Crust
  • 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour
  • 1/2 cup Grassland Butter melted
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons milk


Quiche Filling:
  • 1 1/2 cups milk preferably whole
  • 4 eggs beaten
  • salt to taste
  • pepper to taste
  • cayenne pepper optional


Instructions
  • In a 9-inch pie pan, combine all crust ingredients and mix with a fork.
  • Use your hands to finish the mixing and then form a ball in the pan. Press it into the pan and bring it up on the sides, and then pinch the top (with your finger or a fork)

  • Mix all quiche filling ingredients and then pour right into the raw crust.
  • For this feature, Lisa used sauteed mushrooms but you can use whatever already cooked vegetables you have on hand.
  • You can also mix it up-adding ingredients like bits of ham and cheddarinto one half and then diced tomatoes and goat cheese into the other half.
  • After pouring it into the crust, it requires a steady hand to get the pie pan into the oven without mixing up the two halves!
  • Bake at 375 for 30-40 minutes or until filling is set.


Lisa Leake: 100 Days of Real Food
Click here for more recipes from Lisa Leake

Grassland Butter
Click here to learn more about Grassland non-GMO verified butter
