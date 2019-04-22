How to make easy and healthy homemade granola

This is the perfect substitute for all those boxed cereals. Recipe adapted from Anson Mills
Course: Breakfast, Snacks & Appetizers; Dietary Restriction: Egg Free, Vegetarian; Servings: 3 lbs
Ingredients
- 3 1/2 cups oats rolled, (if you want bars use steel cut oats so it will stick together better)
- 1 cup almonds raw, sliced
- 1 cup cashews or walnuts or pecans
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
- 1/2 cup sunflower seeds raw
- 1/2 cup pumpkin seeds raw
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon ground
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ginger ground
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg ground
- 6 tablespoons butter unsalted
- 1/2 cup honey
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Cover a rectangular baking sheet with parchment paper.
- 2. Mix the dry oats, almonds, cashews, coconut, seeds and spices together in a large mixing bowl.
- 3. Heat the butter and honey together in a small saucepan over low heat. Once the butter melts stir in the vanilla and salt.
- Pour the hot liquids over the dry ingredients and stir together with a rubber spatula until evenly coated.
- Spread mixture onto prepared pan in one even layer. Bake for 75 minutes.
- The granola will become crisp as it cools at which point you can break into pieces (if making bars) or break it up into small chunks by pounding it in a zip lock bag (if making cereal). Store in air tight contain-er at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.
Lisa Leake: 100 Days of Real Food | Grassland Butter
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.