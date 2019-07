How to make easy and healthy homemade granola

Ingredients

3 1/2 cups oats rolled, (if you want bars use steel cut oats so it will stick together better)

1 cup almonds raw, sliced

1 cup cashews or walnuts or pecans

1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1/2 cup sunflower seeds raw

1/2 cup pumpkin seeds raw

2 teaspoons cinnamon ground

1 1/2 teaspoons ginger ground

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg ground

6 tablespoons butter unsalted

1/2 cup honey

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Cover a rectangular baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Mix the dry oats, almonds, cashews, coconut, seeds and spices together in a large mixing bowl.

3. Heat the butter and honey together in a small saucepan over low heat. Once the butter melts stir in the vanilla and salt.

Pour the hot liquids over the dry ingredients and stir together with a rubber spatula until evenly coated.

Spread mixture onto prepared pan in one even layer. Bake for 75 minutes.

The granola will become crisp as it cools at which point you can break into pieces (if making bars) or break it up into small chunks by pounding it in a zip lock bag (if making cereal). Store in air tight contain-er at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.

This is the perfect substitute for all those boxed cereals. Recipe adapted from Anson Mills