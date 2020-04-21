RECIPE: How to make Ikea's famous Swedish meatballs at home

Ikea's Swedish meatballs with cream sauce:

Here's how you do it:

Combine beef and pork mince and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.

Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (to help them hold their shape while cooking).

In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add your meatballs and brown on all sides.

When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven, 350 degrees Fahrenheit or 180 degrees Celsius, and cook for a further 30 minutes.

Melt the butter in a frying pan. Whisk in the plain flour and continue cooking, stirring continuously for 2 minutes.

Add the vegetable stock and beef stock and continue to stir. Add the thick double cream, soy sauce and Dijon mustard.

Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken. Continue to stir.

When ready to eat, serve with your favorite potatoes -- either creamy mash or mini new boiled potatoes.

Remember when you would wander around Ikea's maze for so long that you worked up an appetite?No trip to an Ikea store was complete without a stop in the cafeteria for a cinnamon roll or its famous Swedish meatballs.Since its stores are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Swedish furniture maker decided to give the world just what it needed -- the Swedish meatball recipe to make at home."We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we've released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen," said Lorena Lourido, country food manager at Ikea, in a press release."Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone's lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable. Bon appétit or, smaklig mltid, as we say in Sweden!"Makes 16 - 20 meatballs500 grams (1.1 pounds) ground beef250 grams (.55 pounds) ground pork1 onion finely chopped1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)100 grams (3.5 ounces) breadcrumbs1 egg5 tablespoons of whole milkSalt and pepper to tasteDash of oil40 grams (1.4 ounces) butter40 grams (1.4 ounces) plain flour150 ml (5 fluid ounces) vegetable stock150 ml (5 fluid ounces) beef stock150 ml (5 fluid ounces) thick double cream2 teaspoons soy sauce1 teaspoon Dijon mustardSince the pandemic began, other chains have released their famous recipes, too. Earlier this month, Disney Parks released its recipe for churros and Pret-A-Manger shared one for chocolate chip cookies.