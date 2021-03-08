How to make Pesto Alla Trapanese

The recipes are simple but delicious and will make you feel like a top chef.
This week, the Cicalas make Pesto Alla Trapanese, a pasta dish they promise will transport you to Sicily.
Along with the recipe, you can enter for a chance to win Portofino Italian-style tuna products and a $50 gift card to Cicala at the Divine Lorraine. ENTER TO WIN: Portofino Tuna sweepstakes
Pasta with Pesto Alla Trapanese (Trapani-style pesto), Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
- cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1/3 cup blanched almonds
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 8 basil leaves
- 1 cup grated pecorino
- 1 tin of Portofino tuna, drained
- salt (to taste)
- 1 lbs of pasta (traditionally this is served with busiate, a type of Sicilian fusilli)
DIRECTIONS
+ In a food processor, add olive oil, vinegar, garlic, and almonds. Pulse until roughly chopped. Add the tomatoes and basil. Pulse until the tomatoes are pureed. Add the pecorino and season with salt to taste. Pulse again to incorporate.
+ Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta. Drain the pasta and toss with the pesto. Remove the tuna from the tin and crumble it into the pasta and toss once more to incorporate. Serve immediately.
