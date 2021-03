How to make trapani-style pesto crostini with Portofino Italian-style tuna

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 TBSP white wine vinegar

2 cloves garlic

1/3 cup blanched almonds

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

8 basil leaves

cup grated pecorino

1 tin of Portifino tuna, drained

Salt to taste

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Enter to win Portofino Tuna Sweepstakes: https://6abc.com/food/portofino-tuna-sweepstakes/10361946/ In a food processor, add olive oil, vinegar, garlic, and almonds. Pulse until roughly chopped. Add the tomatoes and basil. Pulse until the tomatoes are pureed. Add the pecorino and season with salt to taste. Pulse again to incorporate.Spread pesto onto toasted bread, also makes a great spread over bruschettaRemove the tuna from the tin and crumble it into the pasta and toss once more to incorporate. Serve immediately.You can find Portofino in the canned tuna aisle at your Acme, ShopRite or Weis Markets. It's also available online at Amazon. Visit the website for more delicious recipes.699 N Broad St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123267-886-9334