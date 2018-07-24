FOOD & DRINK

HQ2 Beachclub reopens in Atlantic City with booze and beats

Photo: Bobby B./Yelp

By Hoodline
HQ2 Beachclub is back. After closing four years ago, the dance club that was once a popular spot at Revel has reopened at the Ocean Resort Casino at 500 Boardwalk.

The poolside club features daybeds, a VIP lounge chair section and cabanas with TVs and their own mini-pools. The spot also offers two bars and a slushie machine for strawberry daiquiris, pina coladas, strawberry lemonades and more.

HQ2 has already made news, with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal appearing at the club on July 14 as DJ Diesel as part of his Summer of Shaq tour, reports the Press of Atlantic City.

Beach attire is required for all guests. Keep up with the revolving door of DJs and musical guest artists at HQ2's website.

Interested? Stop by to welcome the club back to the neighborhood. HQ2 Beachclub is open from 10 p.m.-4 a.m. on Friday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and 10 p.m.-4 a.m. on weekends. (It's closed from Monday-Thursday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineAtlantic City
FOOD & DRINK
Bao, booze and barbecue: Here are the 3 newest businesses in University City
Scientists: Some wines may contain radioactive particles
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
New American bistro Louie Louie now open in University City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Deadly Hamilton house collapse caused by long-term water damage
Survivor of crash that killed husband, daughters out of hospital
St. Katharine Drexel's remains being moved to cathedral
PHOTOS: Vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run in West Philly
Van falls onto SEPTA tracks after crash in SW Philadelphia
Hersheypark reopens following flooding, some rides closed
Trader Joe's employee killed by police gunfire during LA standoff
Police: Man found shot to death inside car in Chester
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing tonight
Report: Ivanka Trump's clothing company shutting down
Carson Wentz shows honeymoon photos, matching tattoos
Pa. woman battling cancer meets Taylor Swift thanks to The View
Suspect arrested in stabbing death of 18-year-old Nia Wilson
More News