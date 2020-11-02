FYI Philly

Celebrate National Sandwich Day at Huda, a new Sandwich Shop with eats from around the world

After a decade in kitchens, Chef 'Huda' Sichel finally has a place of his own.
By Wendy Daughenbaugh
November 3rd is not only Election Day, it's also National Sandwich Day. So there's no better time to try Huda, Center City's new sandwich spot.

And after more than a decade in the kitchens of Cook N' Solo, Chef Yehuda 'Huda' Sichel finally has a place to call his own.

He takes the same approach to sandwiches as he does to more elevated dining saying it's all about the flavors and layering.

He spent quarantine perfecting his bread. Some of the sandwiches are served open-faced on sourdough and some on Japanese style milk buns.

Yehuda says the menu reflects his lifelong food journey of cooking, eating and traveling so you'll find Jewish, South American, Asian, Californian, Middle Eastern and European influences with a focus on seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.

He recommends you try the brisket with garlic pickles and the crispy Maitake mushroom, which he says happens to be vegetarian.


Huda | Instagram
Tuesday-Saturday 11:00am-6pm

32 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
445-544-8025
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcenter city philadelphiafyi center cityfyi phillyfyi restaurantsfyi food
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
2 Philly restaurants introduce igloo, greenhouse dining
Aspiring chef rediscovers his love of cooking with Trinh Eats
Get cozy with these new drink spots in Philly
These 4 Philly gyms offer COVID-safe workouts for winter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. prepares to count ballots as nation watches
Provisional Ballot Info and Where to Vote on Election Day 2020
The election result may be delayed. That's OK.
Judge tosses out GOP-led effort to disqualify drive-thru ballots in Houston
Investigators probing whether rescued CA hiker staged Zion National Park disappearance
Election Day forecast: Grab a coat if you're heading out to the polls
Trump decries FBI probe of supporters around Biden bus
Show More
Road to 270: Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
Uterine Fibroids: They are common and treatable
Kenney asks for patience from Philadelphians during the election
Final push is on and Pennsylvania plays a key role in election
AccuWeather: Strong Gusty Winds Today, Downed Branches/Wires Possible
More TOP STORIES News