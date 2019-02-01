Hunger Harness lets you wear your food on game day

It's Super Bowl weekend and besides the big game, it's all about the food.But it seems we think about food a lot - way beyond the big events.A new study by One Poll found that Americans think about food an average of four times a day for a total of 40 minutes - that's 240 hours a year just thinking about food.And so, Reynolds Wrap might just have the ultimate accessory.It's a "Hunger Harness." They call it the ultimate game day wearable.It's a thermal pouch that keeps your food warm while you, you know, wear it.It also features handy side pockets for snacks and dips. No need to get up, folks, there's even a beverage holder.It's selling for $4.99. But sorry, it's sold out.-----