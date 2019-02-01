FOOD & DRINK

Hunger Harness lets you wear your food on game day

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a thermal pouch that keeps your food warm while you, you know, wear it.

It's Super Bowl weekend and besides the big game, it's all about the food.

But it seems we think about food a lot - way beyond the big events.

A new study by One Poll found that Americans think about food an average of four times a day for a total of 40 minutes - that's 240 hours a year just thinking about food.

And so, Reynolds Wrap might just have the ultimate accessory.

It's a "Hunger Harness." They call it the ultimate game day wearable.

It's a thermal pouch that keeps your food warm while you, you know, wear it.

It also features handy side pockets for snacks and dips. No need to get up, folks, there's even a beverage holder.

It's selling for $4.99. But sorry, it's sold out.

-----
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
