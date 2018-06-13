FOOD & DRINK

Hungry for bulgogi? Koreana makes its debut in Center City

A new Korean fusion spot has opened its doors in Center City. Called Koreana, the fresh addition is located at 37 S. 19th St.

Koreana's diverse menu includes everything from spicy chicken wings and kimchi fried rice to deep-fried tofu, ramen, hot pot with bulgogi beef and bubble tea.

Delivery is also available with a 10 percent discount for students.

The restaurant is still getting its social media footprint started, so stay tuned for more from the business online.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Zhenqi L., who reviewed the new spot on June 9, wrote, "We are so happy that this place opened in Center City. ... Casual vibe, great food and super affordable price."

Yelper Rebecca C. added, "Awesome addition to the Korean offerings in Center City! The kimbap was pretty good and at a good price, and their kimchi fried rice was really delicious and filling."

Head on over to check it out: Koreana is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
