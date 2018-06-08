FOOD & DRINK

Hungry for burgers? Here are Philly's top 3 spots to satisfy your cravings

Village Whiskey. | Photo: Clover G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best burgers around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger sources in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Village Whiskey



Photo: Clover G./Yelp

Topping the list is Village Whiskey. Located at 118 S. 20th St. in Rittenhouse, the whiskey bar is the most popular burger spot in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 1,419 reviews on Yelp.

Yelp reviewers rave about the Village Burger -- tomato, Boston butter lettuce and house-made Thousand Island on a sesame roll, which Julia M. says "will blow your mind." For something meatier, try the Whiskey King with blue cheese, foie gras and applewood bacon.

2. Lucky's Last Chance



Photo: nataly n./Yelp

Next up is Manayunk's Lucky's Last Chance, situated at 4421 Main St. With 4.5 stars out of 381 reviews on Yelp, the burger bar has proven to be a local favorite. Look for the Mak Attack, Lucky's bestselling burger, which is topped with cheese, a pile of mac and cheese and then more cheese.

3. SPOT Gourmet Burgers



Photo: BEN F./Yelp

Brewerytown's SPOT Gourmet Burgers, located at 2821 W. Girard Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score burgers 4.5 stars out of 174 reviews. SPOT originals include the Jawn, winner of Philadelphia Magazine's 2016 "Best of Philly" contest. The award-winning burger is stuffed with sliced rib-eye, sloppy Joe meat, fries, grilled onion, red onion, Cheez Whiz and SPOT sauce.
