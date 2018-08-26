U.S. & WORLD

IBM files patent for coffee-delivery drone

IBM files patent for coffee-delivery drone.

One day that coffee jolt may fly right to you.

Many of us say this can't happen fast enough.

IBM has filed a patent for a drone that would deliver cups of brew.

IBM says the drone could be equipped with technology to detect blood pressure, pupil dilation and facial expressions and judge whether people are drowsy.

IBM has not indicated whether it plans to produce the coffee drone, so you may be waiting a while.

So be sure to get more coffee while you wait.

